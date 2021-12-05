People with dementia can get these pets for free – and you don't have to feed them

She brought home the cat last year when the companion pet became available.

“I thought Mom was going to ask, ‘Why are you buying me a stuffed animal,’ " Gangemi said. “But from the second we took the cat out of the box, she was loving it. She had to fix its hair and name it. And the animal does respond. It purrs when she's giving it attention. And if she walks away or gets on the phone, that thing starts yammering like nobody's business.”

“She likes to watch TV,” said the thankful owner who is often at her side. Their favorites include “Heartland” and “The Big Bang Theory.”

Angel never gets bored and leaves, or needs to eat or use the bathroom – a blessing for the family in such challenging times.

Not for all

Robo pets and other sensory products may work better for someone in the early to middle stages of dementia but will not help everyone, Keith-Badeau said, because some with these conditions react negatively to greater stimulation.

The Alzheimer’s Association regional affiliate also can only make them available to families in the region with a loved one who has some form of dementia.