People separated by U.S.-Canada border say 'Families are Essential' too

An American citizen who has lived in Fort Erie for 42 years, Pearce is worried about the health and well-being of her mother and stepfather in Hamburg and her father in Blasdell, all age 90 and above.

"My mother needs my help, my father needs my help," she said, which she was frequently able to provide with pre-pandemic trips across the border.

She can still cross into the United States to see them, Pearce said, because "they cannot deny me entry into my country. Coming back is when there is a problem."

Upon her return to Canada, she is required to have a government-monitored 14-day quarantine, and three Covid-19 tests – before crossing, at crossing and 10 days later.

"Not everybody can go through these quarantines or have all these tests," she said.

Canadian citizens are able to cross into the United States by land or bridge "only if they have an essential job," she said, not for family visits.

The restrictions on land and bridge travel have changed a few times since the border was closed to non-essential travel on March 21, 2020, but there are no exceptions for people who have been vaccinated.