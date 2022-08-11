People Inc. CEO to retire after 43 years with the agency: 'It's been an honor of a lifetime'

When Rhonda Frederick joined People Inc. right out of college 42 years ago, she never thought she would stay with the organization her entire career.

But that's exactly what happened.

"I just fell in love with what I was doing, the people I was working with," she said. "It became a huge passion."

Now president and CEO, Frederick on Thursday announced she will retire in April from the Western New York nonprofit health and human services agency.

"It's been an honor of a lifetime to have worked in this field and at this agency," said Frederick, who will turn 65 in February.

Frederick rose all the way up the ladder at People Inc.

Fresh out of Rochester Institute of Technology with a bachelor's degree in social work, Frederick started her career in 1980 at People Inc. in a direct support position, working in the organization's group homes and day habilitation programs.

She advanced to senior social worker, then program administrator and director of program development, getting her master's degree in public administration from Canisius College along the way. Frederick spent more than 12 years as People Inc.'s chief operating officer before she was appointed president and CEO in fall 2014.

"Rhonda's contributions over her career have been extraordinary, not only to People Inc., but to the fields of disability and senior services across the region and state," said JoAnne Hudecki, board chairperson of People Inc.

Frederick's retirement was expected. Hudecki said Frederick shared her retirement plans with the board of directors last year, giving them time to prepare for the transition. The board will oversee the search for Frederick's successor and has hired Catapult Executive Coaching to assist with the process.

During her eight years at the helm of People Inc., Frederick grew the nonprofit's annual revenue from about $140 million when she took over to $200 million today. People Inc. also employs 4,000 people now, up from around 3,200 eight years ago.

She played a key role in starting People Inc. Senior Living, which now has 20 apartment buildings for older adults who meet federally-mandated income guidelines. In addition, Frederick said People Inc. has grown to about 150 group homes, up from only about 40 much earlier in her long career. And the last decade has included many affiliations, mergers and partnerships.

"We've grown, which is good a thing, because every program we have here has a waiting list," Frederick said. "There is a lot of need in the community."

The pandemic presented the largest challenge of her career, with day programs closed down, group homes in total quarantine for months and scrambling with like-minded organizations to secure personal protective equipment and share best practices.

Many funding challenges remain in the industry, which is having a major effect on the organization's ability to recruit and retain employees who can make as little as $15 an hour despite the crucial role they play in providing direct support to people with developmental disabilities.

Through the efforts of Frederick and many others, the 2022-23 state budget provides a 5.4% cost-of-living adjustment to human services providers this fiscal year. But more is needed, advocates say.

"Our staff deserves so much more than we are able to afford, given our funding limitations," Frederick said.

But Frederick has more to do and more trips to Albany ahead before she retires.

As Frederick prepares for the transition, she's been writing down lessons in a notebook on her desk that she hopes to pass along to her successor.

She'll retire April 7 – the 43rd anniversary of the day she joined People Inc.