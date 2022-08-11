 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
People Inc. CEO stepping down next year

  • Updated
People Inc. Expanded Health Services Building (copy)

Rhonda Frederick, president and CEO of People Inc.

 Buffalo News file photo
After 43 years with People Inc., president and CEO Rhonda Frederick is retiring.

Frederick's last day will be in April.

Frederick spent the last eight years of her career as president and CEO of the nonprofit health and human services agency.

“Rhonda’s contributions over her career have been extraordinary, not only to People Inc., but to the fields of disability and senior services across the region and State," said JoAnne Hudecki, board chairperson of People Inc. 

The board of directors will oversee the process in choosing who will replace Frederick and have brought in Catapult Executive Coaching to help assist with the process. 

Reach out to me at apreston@buffnews.com 

