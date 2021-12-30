Pennsylvania woman killed in crash in Westfield

A Pennsylvania woman was killed following a crash on Route 5 in the Town of Westfield on Thursday, state police said.
Troopers were called to the scene at 1:36 p.m. and found that a 2002 GMC driven by Jessica M. Swan, 45, of Waterford, Pa., had crossed the center line. She was struck by an oncoming tractor trailer and died at the scene.
The driver of the semi was not injured.
Troopers are still investigating what caused Swan's vehicle to cross into oncoming traffic.
Eric DuVall
Assistant City Editor
Eric DuVall is the News' assistant city editor. Before joining The Buffalo News in 2021, he was the editor of the weekly paper the Tonawanda Sun, and was the managing editor of the now-defunct Tonawanda News for seven years.
