Penn Dixie fossil park is growing and adapting

Phil Stokes was planning the reception for the 25th anniversary of Penn Dixie Fossil Park & Nature Preserve that would serve as the kickoff for a fundraising campaign for a new building.

That was in March 2020, and the executive director of the park never did finish those plans because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The fossil park was shut down for the first part of 2020, but then a funny thing happened: It went on to have record attendance in July and August of that year.

In spite of the pandemic – or maybe because of it – the park in an old stone quarry in Hamburg is offering more programs year-round, hastening its transition to year-round operations.

"We went from this little outfit where we were struggling financially to get visitors and just be relevant to an organization now where the demand is very high," Stokes said.

And this year the fossil park is planning to change its address from North Street to Jeffrey Boulevard, when it creates a new parking lot on the other side of the quarry. It would be the initial step before a new education building is constructed.