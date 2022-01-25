Pendleton property tax payments go missing in mail

The Town of Pendleton urged property owners who mailed tax payments this month to check their bank accounts to make sure the checks cleared.
At least 22 mailed payments, sent two or three weeks ago, haven't cleared, and the matter is being investigated, Town Clerk Deborah Maurer said Tuesday.
Maurer said she was contacted by residents concerned that their property tax checks haven't been processed.
She said most of the missing checks were mailed on or about Jan. 4 or 10, while checks mailed on other days seem to have been received and processed normally.
"They must make a payment by Jan. 31 to avoid a penalty," Maurer said. "I cannot adjust those penalties."
The tax bills cover not only town taxes, but Niagara County and special district property taxes, as well.
Payments by mail were among four options Pendleton offered for paying property taxes, along with in-person payments at Town Hall, dropping payments in a locked drop box at that building or online payments through the town website. A "convenience fee" is charged online.
Maurer said the mail-in option was to send a check to a post office box rented by Evans Bank, the bank that processes the payments. The address is Post Office Box 2305, Buffalo, NY 14240.
She said people who wrote checks that haven't cleared may have no option but to pay again to avoid a late-payment penalty.
Niagara County towns and cities collect county property taxes and relay the money to the county treasurer.
Maurer said the mail-in payments through Evans Bank aren't new.
"This is the second year. The first year was flawless," she said, adding that the post office box number hasn't changed.
"This is a unique one for us," County Treasurer Kyle R. Andrews said. "I haven't heard of any other municipalities having that problem."
Maurer said she has contacted Evans Bank about the matter, and the bank told her it would contact U.S. Postal Service inspectors about it. She said a postal inspector spoke to her Tuesday.
Mark E. Lawrence, a Postal Service spokesman, referred a request for comment to the Postal Inspection Service, which did not respond.
"We're not in physical possession of any unprocessed payments," said Nick Snyder, Evans Bank's chief retail banking officer.
Maurer said Pendleton taxpayers who find their checks haven't cleared should call her to report the trouble at (716) 625-8833, extension 112.