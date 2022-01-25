Pendleton property tax payments go missing in mail

The Town of Pendleton urged property owners who mailed tax payments this month to check their bank accounts to make sure the checks cleared.

At least 22 mailed payments, sent two or three weeks ago, haven't cleared, and the matter is being investigated, Town Clerk Deborah Maurer said Tuesday.

Maurer said she was contacted by residents concerned that their property tax checks haven't been processed.

She said most of the missing checks were mailed on or about Jan. 4 or 10, while checks mailed on other days seem to have been received and processed normally.

"They must make a payment by Jan. 31 to avoid a penalty," Maurer said. "I cannot adjust those penalties."

The tax bills cover not only town taxes, but Niagara County and special district property taxes, as well.

Payments by mail were among four options Pendleton offered for paying property taxes, along with in-person payments at Town Hall, dropping payments in a locked drop box at that building or online payments through the town website. A "convenience fee" is charged online.