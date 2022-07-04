Pediatrician, two daughters killed in North Buffalo blaze

A Buffalo pediatrician and two of his daughters died in an overnight fire in North Buffalo, according to the Buffalo Fire Department.

The mother was in serious condition after suffering smoke inhalation in the fire at 194 Huntington Ave. She was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center.

Relatives confirmed the three who died were Dr. Jonathan D. Daniels, 53, and daughters, Jordan A. Daniels, 27, and Jensen A. Daniels, 23.

The mother, Janessa Givens-Daniels, 53, was able to escape the fire on her own.

The two-alarm blaze erupted at the single-family home on Huntington, between Parker and Voorhees avenues, at about 3:36 a.m., Fire Commissioner William Renaldo said.

Firefighters carried out two people who were trapped in the attic. Firefighters got another person out a side window on the second floor, he said.

Firefighters and AMR ambulance crews performed CPR, but the father and the two daughters died at the scene.

A dog also died in the fire.

The family has another daughter, Jillian, who was not present at the time of the fire.

In an interview with The News, Jillian Daniels said her father was a widely loved pediatrician in the community, who, if he was here would say something like, “we have to keep moving.”

She said the three Daniels sisters were all the best friends. When she had to make major life decisions, Jillian Daniels said she knew she could turn to both her older and younger sister.

Jordan was witty, caring and strongly believed in everything she did, she said, while Jensen had a fierce intelligence that she truly admired.

As she attempts to honor her dad’s words and keep moving, Jillian Daniels said she is grateful for her mother’s survival and support from her friends.

Sirens from the fire trucks woke up neighbors, said Holly Cercone, another resident of the neighborhood.

“I just immediately started praying because I’ve never heard that many sirens before,” she said.

In nearly 25 years of living in the neighborhood, Cercone said she'd never witnessed this level of devastation.

“If you come by here, and you look at this, what's left of this house, and your heart's not moved? I don't know,” she added.

John Fantini, a neighbor who witnessed the fire from his home across the street, said the sirens also woke him up. When he looked outside his bedroom window, he could see the back of the house engulfed in flames.

“I’ve never been this close to a house fire like that,” he added.

Investigators believe the fire started on the second floor and spread to the attic.

The smell of smoke lingered in the air Monday morning, as onlookers stopped to observe the scene. A woman left a bouquet of flowers.

Neighbors told fire investigators they saw flames in the rear of the home. When firefighters arrived, there were flames coming from the attic window, the commissioner said.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation. It was not believed to be fireworks-related.

Five firefighters were injured and taken to ECMC, where they were treated and released. Several suffered minor burns to their ears and neck. One suffered an ankle and knee injury.

The fire department estimated damage to the home at about $230,000. A neighboring home at 200 Huntington sustained about $55,000 in exposure damage.

News Staff Reporter Leah Clark contributed to this report.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

