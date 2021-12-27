Pediatric Covid-19 hospitalizations on the rise, including at Oishei Children's Hospital

Latest Covid-19 report shows growing impact of Omicron in NY The report said 36,454 state residents tested positive for the virus Saturday, with a positivity rate of 14.17%.

As of Sunday, 27.3% of 5- to 11-year-old children in New York had received at least once vaccine dose, and 16.4% were fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, 71.8% of 12- to 17-year-olds had received at least one dose, and 64.1% were fully vaccinated.

"With respect to our young people: Parents, we are calling on you," Hochul said. "This is the time you have the kids home from school. There's plenty of vaccination opportunities, from your pediatrician, to a site set up by the state of New York, our urgent care centers, so many places, drugstores, where you can go get your child vaccinated before they get back to school."

While the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was authorized for emergency use in children ages 5-11 in late October, those under the age of 5 are not yet eligible to be vaccinated. Pfizer and BioNTech on Dec. 17 said they could submit data to regulators to support emergency use for children 6 months to 5 years old in the first half of 2022.

Cases and hospitalizations among the youngest population will remain a concern.

Since Dec. 15, Turkovich said 16 children have been admitted to Oishei for Covid-19, including seven who were under 5 years old.

