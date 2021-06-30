Pedestrian killed in car crash on Southwestern Boulevard

A male pedestrian was killed in a car accident Tuesday night on Southwestern Boulevard in West Seneca, according to the West Seneca Police Department.
Police were investigating the scene on Southwestern between Angle and Leydecker roads Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. The road was reopened to traffic just before 9 a.m. Wednesday.
The man was not identified.
Southwestern Blvd between Angle and Leydecker Rd is currently closed in both directions due to a fatal accident involving a male pedestrian that occurred around 9:45pm. Our Accident Investigation Unit is currently investigating and will be doing so for the next several hours. pic.twitter.com/1C3wiyIlp7— West Seneca Police (@wspolice) June 30, 2021
