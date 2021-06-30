 Skip to main content
Pedestrian killed in car crash on Southwestern Boulevard
A male pedestrian was killed in a car accident Tuesday night on Southwestern Boulevard in West Seneca, according to the West Seneca Police Department.

Police were investigating the scene on Southwestern between Angle and Leydecker roads Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. The road was reopened to traffic just before 9 a.m. Wednesday. 

The man was not identified. 

