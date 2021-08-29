 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in Lockport
0 comments

Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in Lockport

Support this work for $1 a month

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle late Saturday in the Town of Lockport.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said the victim, who was not identified, was struck after stepping into the path of a vehicle westbound on Slayton Settlement Road. The accident was reported at 11:18 p.m.

The Sheriff's Office said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was uninjured and was cooperating with the investigation, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Matt Glynn

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. strikes Islamic State in Afghanistan

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News