Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in Lockport

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle late Saturday in the Town of Lockport.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said the victim, who was not identified, was struck after stepping into the path of a vehicle westbound on Slayton Settlement Road. The accident was reported at 11:18 p.m.

The Sheriff's Office said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was uninjured and was cooperating with the investigation, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Matt Glynn

