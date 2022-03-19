Pedestrian dies trying to cross Transit Road in Lockport

A man was killed Friday night after he was struck by two vehicles as he tried to cross South Transit Road in Lockport.

Richard W. Howes III, no age or address provided, was attempting to walk westbound across South Transit Road at High Street when he was hit by the vehicles, which were traveling southbound on South Transit Road, the Lockport Police Department said Saturday. Police said the two vehicles had a green light for north/south traffic.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Howes was pronounced dead at the scene, which Lockport police and rescue personnel responded to at about 7:46 p.m. Friday.

Police provided no further details. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the accident can call Lockport police at 716-433-7700 or via the confidential tip line at 716-439-6707.

Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByJonHarris.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.