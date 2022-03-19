 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pedestrian dies trying to cross Transit Road in Lockport
0 comments
top story

Pedestrian dies trying to cross Transit Road in Lockport

Support this work for $1 a month

A man was killed Friday night after he was struck by two vehicles as he tried to cross South Transit Road in Lockport.

Richard W. Howes III, no age or address provided, was attempting to walk westbound across South Transit Road at High Street when he was hit by the vehicles, which were traveling southbound on South Transit Road, the Lockport Police Department said Saturday. Police said the two vehicles had a green light for north/south traffic.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Howes was pronounced dead at the scene, which Lockport police and rescue personnel responded to at about 7:46 p.m. Friday. 

Police provided no further details. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the accident can call Lockport police at 716-433-7700 or via the confidential tip line at 716-439-6707.

Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByJonHarris.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

California startup design rover to support humans living on the moon and Mars

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

I'm a Genesee County native and Syracuse University grad who covered business at the (Binghamton) Press & Sun-Bulletin and at The Morning Call in Allentown, Pennsylvania. I joined The Buffalo News in September 2021, covering the business of health care.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News