Pedestrian dies after she is struck by truck in Village of Cuba
A Cuba woman was pronounced dead Tuesday in Olean General Hospital after she was struck by a pickup while crossing a street in the Village of Cuba, state police said .

Troopers identified her as Billie Jo M. Darrin, 43. According to the report, the accident occurred just before 6 a.m. at the intersection of East Main and Genesee streets.

State police said she was struck by a northbound 2014 Chevrolet Silverado and was taken to Olean General Hospital by Cuba emergency medical responders.

An investigation was continuing.

