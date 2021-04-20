Pedestrian dies after she is struck by truck in Village of Cuba

A Cuba woman was pronounced dead Tuesday in Olean General Hospital after she was struck by a pickup while crossing a street in the Village of Cuba, state police said .
Troopers identified her as Billie Jo M. Darrin, 43. According to the report, the accident occurred just before 6 a.m. at the intersection of East Main and Genesee streets.
State police said she was struck by a northbound 2014 Chevrolet Silverado and was taken to Olean General Hospital by Cuba emergency medical responders.
An investigation was continuing.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
