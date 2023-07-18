A pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the Elmwood Village neighborhood late Saturday has died.

Sydney C. Lohr, 21, of Buffalo, who was a student at St. Lawrence University, was declared deceased at Erie County Medical Center, Buffalo police said Monday.

She was attempting to cross Elmwood Avenue, near Forest Avenue, just after 11 p.m. Saturday when she was struck by a southbound vehicle near the 1100 block of Elmwood, investigators said. She was taken by ambulance to ECMC.

Lohr was listed in critical condition in the trauma intensive care unit at ECMC after the crash, Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said.

She was an honor student about to enter her senior year at St. Lawrence, after recently completing a semester abroad in Australia, according to Michael T. O’Connor, an attorney who represents the family. She planned to attend law school after completing her undergraduate studies, he said.

Lohr recently became an organ donor through the New York State Donate Life Registry, "giving the gift of life to numerous others through her untimely passing," Fromen said.

The crash remains under investigation and charges have not been filed against the motorist involved at this time.

News staff reporter Dale Anderson contributed to this report.