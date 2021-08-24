Pedestrian, 58, fatally injured by vehicle in Niagara Falls

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a motorist late Monday on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Niagara Falls, city officials reported.
The incident happened just after 9 p.m. in the 8000 block of the boulevard, said Kristen Cavalleri, the public information officer for the Mayor's Office.
A 58-year-old man who had walked into the roadway was struck by a westbound vehicle, she said. The city is not identifying the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, pending notification of relatives.
The driver, who is 71, and her passenger were not injured and are cooperating with investigators from the Niagara Falls Police crash management unit.
No charges have been filed at this time.
Stephen T. Watson
News Staff Reporter
