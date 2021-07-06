 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pedestrian, 23, seriously injured in accident with motor vehicle in Batavia
0 comments

Pedestrian, 23, seriously injured in accident with motor vehicle in Batavia

Support this work for $1 a month

A 23-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured Tuesday in an accident with a motor vehicle, according to the Batavia Police Department.

Police said the accident occurred around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of East Main and Swan streets, when a Jeep operated by 73-year-old Jean Monroe, of Batavia, struck pedestrian Angel Kemp, also of Batavia.

Monroe was making a left turn from Ross Street to East Main when she failed to yield to Kemp who had the right of way while in the crosswalk, according to police.

Kemp was transported by Mercy Flight helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester and admitted to the intensive care unit under guarded conditions, police said.

Monroe was issued traffic tickets for failure to yield the right of way to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, speed that was not reasonable and prudent, failure to exercise due care, making an improper left turn, driving with an obstructed view and having an uninspected motor vehicle.

0 comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Brown launches lonely campaign as most Dems abandon him
Local News

Brown launches lonely campaign as most Dems abandon him

  • Updated

Brown, four-term leader of New York's second largest city and former chairman of the Democratic State Committee, must soldier on without Buffalo Democrats that are either tired of his reign or sensing new political currents flowing through the city.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News