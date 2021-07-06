Pedestrian, 23, seriously injured in accident with motor vehicle in Batavia

A 23-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured Tuesday in an accident with a motor vehicle, according to the Batavia Police Department.

Police said the accident occurred around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of East Main and Swan streets, when a Jeep operated by 73-year-old Jean Monroe, of Batavia, struck pedestrian Angel Kemp, also of Batavia.

Monroe was making a left turn from Ross Street to East Main when she failed to yield to Kemp who had the right of way while in the crosswalk, according to police.

Kemp was transported by Mercy Flight helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester and admitted to the intensive care unit under guarded conditions, police said.

Monroe was issued traffic tickets for failure to yield the right of way to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, speed that was not reasonable and prudent, failure to exercise due care, making an improper left turn, driving with an obstructed view and having an uninspected motor vehicle.

