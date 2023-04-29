For decades, Pearl Young devoted herself to feeding her community.

Through the food pantry and soup kitchen at Good Samaritan Church of God in Christ, which was on Leroy Avenue in Buffalo until it moved to Cheektowaga, Young made sure there was plenty of food to give away and that no one left hungry.

On Saturday, nearly a year after she was murdered in the May 14 massacre at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue, hundreds of people were back on Leroy.

A giant sign posted on the green grass read: "Pearl Young Food Giveaway. April 29th. Starting @ 11 a.m."

Young's family and fellow church members from Good Samaritan held a free food giveaway in her memory on a vacant lot across from the old church. There they hope to build a permanent food pantry named after her and their church.

"Right now, I'm thinking about my mom, if she was here, how she would feel. How overjoyed. How overwhelmed she would be with the love," her son, Damon Young, said Saturday as volunteers under a white tent handed out bag after bag of groceries.

"We're just not allowing the tragedy to cancel my mom's name. It's not just about what happened to her that day. We're going to carry this on for years and years and years. Decades. Generations if possible. I'm glad to see it. I want to always be able to continue what she wanted to do and that was to help the community."

Though the food giveaway was advertised to start at 11 a.m., by 10, a long line of people were already waiting. Volunteers from the church packed recyclable red and black Tops bags with cereal, canned goods and fresh bread. Another group of volunteers with the Daily Bread food truck gave away cartons of fresh soup and chunks of bread wrapped in foil.

They estimated at least 300 people walked away with a big bag of groceries Saturday.

Bishop Glenwood H. Young, who was Pearl's brother-in-law and pastor, said the food giveaway was a fitting tribute to Pearl Young.

"We're not going to forget her," he said. "She was so loyal. She was dedicated and faithful, not only to the community but the local church."

Young's friend, Madge A. Whiskey, who volunteered alongside her at the church, knows her friend would have been delighted to see so many people being helped.

"She would be ... in our religious terms ... she would be shouting. She would be dancing all around here and shouting: Come get your food. Come get your food."

Whiskey helped organize the event, but had just had surgery and wasn't expected to show up on Saturday. But she couldn't stay away.

"That's her," Whiskey said of her friend's love for the community. "That's her vision. That's the type of person she was. Always cooking. Always giving away."

Pearl Young's daughter, Pamela, believes if her mother were alive, she would have been right in the middle of the action, encouraging all the volunteers.

"She'd be giving all of directions. She'd be saying: 'Come on y'all. Let's get this together and take care of the people."