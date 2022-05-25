'Pearl is indeed a pearl': Family, community remember shooting victim Pearl Young's service and joy

What Pearl Young did on her final morning was a perfect representation of who she was.

The 77-year-old evangelical missionary, Sunday School teacher, food pantry volunteer and substitute teacher was invited by her sister-in-law, Gloria Anderson, to attend a prayer breakfast in the city. At Young's homegoing service Wednesday, Anderson described the power of the Christian worship she and Young experienced at the breakfast.

"It was one of the most glorious times I've ever had," Anderson said. "There was a spiritual high in the presence of the Lord."

After the breakfast, Young told Anderson she needed to stop for groceries. Instead of inconveniencing her sister-in-law, Young said Anderson should drop her off at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue – which was on Anderson's way home – instead of Young's usual grocery store at Main Street and Bailey Avenue.

The joy of worship, strength of faith and love for others evident on that Saturday morning were hallmarks of Young's life, which was honored in a three-hour memorial service Wednesday before more than 200 family members, friends, religious leaders and others from the community at Elim Christian Fellowship. Young was one of 10 people killed May 14 in a racially motivated mass shooting by a Broome County man. Young's three children – sons Damon and James Young and daughter Pamela Pritchett – sat at the front, surrounded by many of her 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

With the memorial dubbed a "celebration of life," percussion and bass reverberated throughout the sanctuary, breaking up any solemnity with lively gospel songs, dancing and clapping. "Pearl's Praise Medley," led by a 30-member choir, was essentially a memorial dance party. Young's joy while at church – and love for hugging and dancing – was a common remembrance.

"If you didn't have a good time at church, Pearl was going to have a good time for herself," said Bishop Glenwood H. Young, the brother of Young's late husband, Oliver, in his eulogy. Closing the ceremony, he repeatedly referenced Young's favorite scripture, Psalm 30:5: "Weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning."

The bishop acknowledged several roles – family member, pastor and bishop – he played in Young's life for more than 50 years since she arrived in Buffalo in 1967 after growing up in Fayette, Ala. In all three, the bishop witnessed Young's impact on others – not just the 40 to 50 Church of God in Christ congregations she worked with, but also those who did not share her faith.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"No one was beyond her reach," he said. "She endeavored to serve humanity."

Elders and bishops from the Church of God in Christ, the largest Pentecostal denomination in the U.S., extoled Young's service, from her role as president of its missionary board to biweekly volunteering at a Central Park food pantry affiliated with her home church, Good Samaritan Church of God in Christ in Cheektowaga.

Buffalo Public Schools interim superintendent Tonja M. Williams spoke about Young's 20 years as a long-term substitute teacher in Buffalo schools, most recently at Emerson School of Hospitality. Williams said Young was so dedicated that occasionally one of her sons would call an Uber to make sure his mother arrived at school on time.

Pearl Young put her faith to work "She was just involved in so many different things to help humanity. That was her goal in life, seemingly, whatever she could do to help someone,” said her brother-in-law, Bishop Glenwood H. Young, of the 2nd Church of God in Christ Western New York Jurisdiction.

Young's passion for youths was evident beyond her care for students. In addition to knowing her grandchildren's favorite foods, her sense of humor touched her own children.

"Pearl was affectionately known as the Bank of Pearl," her obituary reads. "She was always willing to give her children loans that they might need, but she also maintained a detailed ledger of the transaction and repayments to insure she was paid back in full."

The Rev. Andre Clark, the service's officiant, told a story of when he drove Young to Connecticut and was concerned he might fall asleep at the wheel. Clark preferred coffee, but Young told him that would not be necessary.

"She was in the backseat, and she talked to me about the Sunday school she was planning the entire trip," Clark said. "I didn't fall asleep."

Verdis Griffin, assistant supervisor of women in the WNY branch of Church of God in Christ, called Young a lifelong friend with whom she attended college and joined on missions.

"She was my sister, more than a friend," Griffin said. "I can't say goodbye, so I just celebrated. Pearl is indeed a pearl."

Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.