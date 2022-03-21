Peace Bridge delays stem from new Canadian border requirements

New Covid-19 procedures for entering Canada contributed to long wait times on the Peace Bridge over the weekend, even if none of those familiar pre-pandemic backups into Buffalo ever materialized.
Ron Rienas, general manager of the Peace Bridge Authority, said Monday that some vehicles waited more than an hour Sunday to cross into Canada at Fort Erie, Ontario. But while Canadian travelers returning home after a March break in the U.S. contributed to some increased volume, the backups resulted more from customs officials implementing new inspection requirements aimed at preventing spread of Covid-19.
"Traffic never extended far across the bridge," Rienas said, "it's just that the traffic we did have took an awful long time to be processed by Canada Customs."
The Canadian government recently announced that beginning April 1, it will no longer require vaccinated foreign travelers to show proof of a negative lab-administered test for Covid-19 taken within 72 hours of their arrival. But travelers headed to Canada must present at the border an ArriveCAN app issued by Ottawa by which the Canadian government collects the vaccination information of incoming visitors. There is no testing requirement for vaccinated travelers returning to the U.S. via land borders.
Even though new border requirements will soon be significantly relaxed from those in effect for more than a year, Rienas said confusion has resulted in delays. Canadians returning Sunday from long vacations in the American South, for example, remain unfamiliar with ongoing requirements to present the information contained in the new ArriveCAN app.
"People like students, nurses and frequent business crossers have known about it," Rienas said. "It's the infrequent travelers who have no clue, and some Americans, too."
Rienas predicted last week that unfamiliarity with the requirement by some motorists would cause delays, which became particularly evident on Sunday as Canadian vacationers began returning home.
"People have to get educated about ArriveCAN, and you can get behind people who don't know about it. ArriveCAN will be a problem for us," Rienas said.
Rienas said Canada Customs officials will explain the new procedures to the Peace Bridge Authority when the bi-national panel administering the span meets virtually on Friday.
Applications for ArriveCAN are available at https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/coronavirus-disease-covid-19/arrivecan.html.