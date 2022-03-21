Peace Bridge delays stem from new Canadian border requirements

New Covid-19 procedures for entering Canada contributed to long wait times on the Peace Bridge over the weekend, even if none of those familiar pre-pandemic backups into Buffalo ever materialized.

Ron Rienas, general manager of the Peace Bridge Authority, said Monday that some vehicles waited more than an hour Sunday to cross into Canada at Fort Erie, Ontario. But while Canadian travelers returning home after a March break in the U.S. contributed to some increased volume, the backups resulted more from customs officials implementing new inspection requirements aimed at preventing spread of Covid-19.

"Traffic never extended far across the bridge," Rienas said, "it's just that the traffic we did have took an awful long time to be processed by Canada Customs."