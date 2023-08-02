Payton Gendron's public defense lawyers will present mitigating evidence to the U.S. Attorney General's Office on Sept. 18 to persuade the office not to seek the death penalty against the Buffalo mass shooter.

The death penalty decision could come shortly thereafter, they said at a federal court hearing Wednesday.

In the meantime, U.S. District Judge Lawrence Vilardo will begin handling pretrial motions in the case, and he set aside a more aggressive scheduling order put in place by a magistrate judge in June.

Gendron's defense team has asked that deadlines for pretrial motions not be set until after U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland decides how to proceed on the death penalty question.

Garland has called the Tops mass shooting on May 14, 2022, “a death penalty-eligible crime,” but he has yet to reveal his plans for the Gendron prosecution.

Gendron's federal public defenders will meet with the U.S. Department of Justice's Review Committee on Capital Cases in September.

"We want to be geared to that meeting on Sept. 18," rather than focus on evidence suppression and other motions that will not have to be made if Garland does not seek the death penalty, Assistant Federal Public Defender Sonya A. Zoghlin told Vilardo.

If the attorney general doesn’t seek capital punishment, "there will be no motions. There will be a plea and a sentence of life without parole," Zoghlin said.

Gendron has already been sentenced in a state court to life in prison after pleading guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree attempted murder, amid other charges. So, the question of Gendron’s guilt on 27 federal charges – including 10 counts of committing hate crimes that resulted in death – has already been decided.

U.S. Magistrate Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder Jr., who has been handling pretrial matters at Vilardo's request, expressed frustration in June at what he called the Justice Department's slow pace in making a death penalty decision. Schroder pressed forward by setting deadlines for pretrial motions and responses by prosecutors and Gendron’s federal public defenders – over the defense team's objection.

The defense lawyers appealed Schroeder’s scheduling order and asked Vilardo to take over the pretrial matters, which he did on Wednesday.

"I don't find clear error in anything Judge Schroeder did," Vilardo said.

But Vilardo called the upcoming Justice Department meeting a changed circumstance since Schroeder's scheduling order and said he supported the defense lawyers preparing for that meeting without being saddled with motion deadlines.

What's more, Vilardo questioned whether it made sense for Gendron's lawyers to file motions ahead of the attorney general's death penalty decision because they would be moot if the death penalty would not be sought.

As for taking over pretrial matters that Schroeder previously handled, Vilardo said he was only doing so for "judicial economy."

"That is not to say I won't refer it back to him if it becomes necessary," Vilardo said.

Vilardo scheduled the next status conference for the case on Oct. 20.

The defense lawyers have asked Vilardo to issue a scheduling order tied to the death sentence decision. They propose that they and prosecutors confer within 14 days of the filing of the attorney general’s decision and file a joint proposed scheduling order if one is required.

In a couple of other death-penalty eligible cases in the nation, the decision was announced one or two months after the Justice Department meetings in those cases, Zoghlin said.

"We emphasize that we do not seek to hasten the attorney general’s deliberative process given its import, nor do we seek to delay it," says a court filing from Zoghlin, Supervisory Assistant Federal Public Defender Anne M. Burger and Senior Litigator MaryBeth Covert. "The process is continuing to move forward independent of a scheduling order for pretrial motions."

Given the upcoming capital case meeting in September, "delaying a scheduling order will enhance the efficiency and fairness of this process, not impede it," according to their filing.