Paycheck Protection Program returns, amid changed economic picture

M&T has bulked up its team devoted to handling the loans and has been preparing for the program's restart. Last year, across all of its territories, M&T secured and disbursed about $7 billion worth of PPP loans.

Feldstein said some area businesses are doing better relative to last April, when PPP debuted, and won't need a second loan. But not every type of business is in that situation.

"There are large parts of the Western New York economy today that are still struggling quite significantly," he said.

KeyBank last year processed over 43,000 PPP loan applications worth a combined $8.1 billion, said Matt Pitts, a Key spokesman. About one in four of those applications were for applicants in low- to moderate-income communities.

Key is prepared for the new round, Pitts said. "KeyBank’s goal is to support our business clients across all our markets and lines of businesses through these challenging times."

Banks say it's too soon to know how much demand the new round of PPP will generate. Last year, Bank on Buffalo processed about 200 PPP loans. After the bank opened up its portal for the program this week, 80 businesses uploaded documents to apply for the loans. But after that initial rush, things have tapered off, Griffith said.

Pawlak said he didn't sense that businesses were clamoring to apply for PPP loans the way they did last year, when they feared the program would quickly run out of money. "It definitely has a different feel to it so far," he said.

Matt Glynn

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.