Pay to play: How 21 NFL stadiums have been financed

Cleveland had lost the Browns to Baltimore, where owner Art Modell moved and renamed the team in 1996 in frustration after not getting a new or renovated stadium in Ohio. The Browns were revived in 1999 after Cleveland agreed to build a new stadium for the team. The city borrowed its share of the cost of the stadium and initially relied on an alcohol and cigarette “sin tax” to pay off this debt before shifting to the general fund. The city receives some game-day revenue, such as parking and a tax on ticket sales.