Pay now, save later, or pay later, save now? Erie County debates new Bills stadium costs

Spend another $25 million now, save $42 million later.

That is how some county legislators are looking at the upfront payment the county should make toward its $250 million contribution toward the new Buffalo Bills stadium.

Erie County is sitting on a record year-end surplus of $174.5 million from last year, thanks to the influx of federal stimulus aid. At the same time, the county is on the hook to shell out $250 million in new stadium costs.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz is asking that $75 million of the county's surplus money be spent as a cash down payment on the new stadium. The remaining $175 million would be borrowed.

That would represent the largest one-time borrowing the county has ever made, according to the Erie County Comptroller's Office.

Some county legislators want the county to spend more from its budget surplus – $100 million – on the stadium so that the county incurs lower borrowing expenses in the future.

Based on a preliminary analysis released by the Comptroller's Office this week, putting down the additional $25 million from surplus cash could save the county a minimum of $42 million over the life of a 30-year loan for the new Bills facility.

"We have all this surplus money," said Legislator Joseph Lorigo, head of the Republican-supported minority caucus. "We should be putting more of this money toward one-time use. This is the perfect example of paying for a one-time expense with one-time revenue."

Approval of any county bonds for the stadium requires a supermajority vote of eight out of 11 Legislature votes, so the fact that some legislators want to see more surplus money spent to lower long-term stadium borrowing expenses can't be dismissed.

Comptroller Kevin Hardwick took no position Wednesday on whether more surplus money should be allocated toward the county's stadium construction costs, saying the decision should be made by the County Legislature and the county executive. But there is no short-term financial harm to the county, he said, if more surplus funds are allocated toward the stadium deal.

"It's worth examining," he said.

A county spokesman said Poloncarz was unavailable to comment on the matter Wednesday.

But both the Comptroller's Office and the county administration agree that either way, the new borrowing for the stadium should have no negative impact on county residents' property taxes.

The county already borrows $6.8 million a year to maintain the current Bills stadium, according to the Comptroller's Office. Deputy County Executive Timothy Callan said replacing that amount with $8 million to $10 million a year in borrowing costs for a new stadium isn't a big difference when taken within the context of the overall $1.6 billion budget.

Based on a Buffalo News review of county budgets, Erie County's debt burden has declined steadily since 2013, with the county paying down more than $180 million in IOUs over that period.

But county legislators must consider other calculations before deciding whether they would support using more surplus funds for a stadium.

• How much surplus money do the legislators want to spend this year for non-stadium projects?

The county already has plans to spend a chunk of its surplus money. Much of it would go toward one-time expenses, such as construction-related projects, renovations and improvements countywide. In addition, many county legislators want to redirect hundreds of thousands in surplus money toward spending in their own districts.

• How do legislators weigh the potential savings of tens of millions of dollars in county borrowing for a new stadium against the desire to set aside more money in reserves in uncertain fiscal times?

This second question is more complex.

The Erie County charter requires that the county keep at least 5% of its general fund budget in unrestricted reserves to protect against unexpected costs. By that standard, the county already exceeds the minimum requirement with 7.6%, said Callan, who used to work for the county's budget office.

When taking into account the likelihood of future increases to interest rates, as the Federal Reserve has been signaling, the Comptroller's Office acknowledges that more money put down now could save millions in stadium borrowing costs going forward.

"Like a mortgage on your house or an auto loan, the costs go up," Hardwick said. "And the less borrowing you do, the more money you’ll save on the interest."

He also said, however, that he recognizes concerns raised by Callan regarding lingering fiscal uncertainty and volatility that could send the economy back into a recession, requiring the county to dip into its reserve funds.

"In the end, it’s a policy decision," he said.

Under Poloncarz's plan to sweep up to $45 million of surplus money into the county's reserves, Callan said the county's rainy day fund would rise to 10% of the general fund. That would amount to the largest one-time increase to the county's reserves in its history. The county has generally been adding about $1 million to $2 million a year to its reserves.

Since the Great Recession, the Government Finance Officers Association has recommended local governments become more conservative when it comes to keeping money available to cover economic downturns. The association recommends governments keep enough money in the general fund to cover two months of operating expenses. That would equate to more than 16% of the county's operating budget.

Lorigo said it is possible for the county to save money and still sock more money away for a rainy day.

"Anywhere we can save on spending is something that we should look at," he said.

The Erie County Legislature meets again Thursday to discuss the terms and costs of the stadium deal.

