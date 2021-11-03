 Skip to main content
Paving work planned around Colvin entrance to I-290
Paving work planned around Colvin entrance to I-290

Paving work on Colvin Boulevard near the entrance to the Youngmann Expressway in the Town of Tonawanda will result in lane closures Thursday and through the weekend, the state Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, the left and center lanes will be closed on southbound Colvin Boulevard from I-290 to Young Street. Lanes will reopen to traffic at 3 p.m.

The following evening, paving work will move to the on and off ramps to I-290 that are accessible from the southbound lanes of Colvin. Those will close beginning at 7 p.m. Friday and remain closed until 6 a.m. Monday. 

Motorists are advised to allow for extra travel time or use I-290 ramps on nearby Delaware Avenue and Elmwood Avenue.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

