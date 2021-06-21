Paving work completed for three major road projects in Buffalo

Paving work has been completed on stretches of Niagara and Main streets, as well as Walden Avenue in Buffalo, as city officials marked the “major milestone” Monday with announcements about those and other projects.

Final road striping and clean-up will be concluded shortly at the sites, said Michael J. Finn, the city's commissioner of public works, parks and streets during a press conference at the Niagara Street project site on the West Side.

“This year, these three projects alone represent $14.9 million in infrastructure improvements across the city, part of an overall $58 million improvement program that we’re doing for this year,” Finn said.

“Infrastructure improvements are so important for quality of life in all of our city’s districts, in all four corners of the city,” he said.

The projects include Main Street from Delavan Avenue to West Ferry Street; Walden Avenue between Genesee and Sycamore streets; and Niagara Street from Forest Avenue to Hampshire Street.

Paving work closes section of Niagara Street to southbound traffic Niagara Street from Forest Avenue to Hampshire Street on Buffalo's West Side will be closed to southbound motor-vehicle traffic on Thursday and Friday.

Phase four of the Niagara Street project, from Forest to Hertel Avenue, will be completed during next year’s construction season, Finn said. The goal is to continue to Ontario Street.