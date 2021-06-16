Paving work closes section of Niagara Street to southbound traffic

Niagara Street from Forest Avenue to Hampshire Street on Buffalo's West Side will be closed to southbound motor-vehicle traffic on Thursday and Friday, according to a spokesman for the office of Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown.
Michael J. DeGeorge said the stretch of road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days, in order to accommodate paving work by Department of Public Works crews.
Harold McNeil
