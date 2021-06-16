 Skip to main content
Paving work closes section of Niagara Street to southbound traffic
Niagara Street from Forest Avenue to Hampshire Street on Buffalo's West Side will be closed to southbound motor-vehicle traffic on Thursday and Friday, according to a spokesman for the office of Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown.

Michael J. DeGeorge said the stretch of road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days, in order to accommodate paving work by Department of Public Works crews.

