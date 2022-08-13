Paula Voell: I watched a man stab Salman Rushdie. Will I or Chautauqua ever be the same?

On Friday morning I settled into a seat in the Chautauqua Institution’s amphitheater, thinking back on the previous week, the theme of which was “More than Shelter: Redefining the American Home.” One day I heard an impassioned plea from Rahwa Ghirmatzion of PUSH Buffalo. And I was eager to hear Jillian Hanesworth, Buffalo’s first poet laureate, later that afternoon.

But for now I was anticipating a conversation between author Salman Rushdie and Henry Reese, president of the Pittsburgh chapter of City of Asylum. The stage was inviting with two comfortable chairs facing each other, set upon an attractive rug. A setting anyone could imagine for speaking with a friend ... in front of thousands of others.

My husband Tony and I were about two-thirds of the way back in the audience so my view was impeded by distance and also my “eyewitness” confusion.

The first thing I experienced was a commotion on the stage, people rushing toward Rushdie and Reese and a man seeming to punch Rushdie, though I later learned he was stabbing him. Audience members, thankfully, put their safety aside to restrain the assailant and to tend to Rushdie’s injuries.

For a fraction of a moment, I thought it might be planned “play acting” to demonstrate the vulnerability of the author. As it became clear it was an attack, the audience let out a collective gasp of horror.

Unsure about what to do, we were guided by Deborah Sunya Moore, vice president of programming, who came to the microphone and calmly asked us to pick up our belongings and quietly exit the space, saying a prayer if we felt so moved. No one panicked or rushed.

What flashed through my mind was the instructions we had been given, all week, at each gathering: “Check for the nearest exit. In the event of an emergency you will be instructed about whether you should leave or shelter in place.”

Shelter in place? Isn’t that what they say when there is grave danger? At Chautauqua, where the greatest danger I’d seen in 30 years of visiting was kids buzzing past too quickly on their bikes?

The minute we stepped outside the amphitheater fence, most people reached for their phones. I contacted The Buffalo News and then spent the next few hours interviewing people and trying to get a statement from Chautauqua officials.

There were so many ironies, one of which was that it was a perfect weather day with clear blue skies. Of course it was ironic that the attacker chose Chautauqua, thought to be the bastion of ideas and differing opinions, where civility is expected to rule.

During an afternoon of seeking out people to interview I found Buffalo’s Karen Rumsey, as well as acquaintances Rita Argen Auerbach, who has brought Chautauqua scenes to life through her watercolors for decades. And Liz Kolkien, with whom we volunteered at Little Portion Friary, a homeless shelter. As I talked to Liz, I used the term “attacker” and she responded: “It was really an assassination attempt,” and that brought a deeper chill to my heart.

Though we chatted for only a few moments, there was a comfort in seeing those familiar faces, a kind of grounding that I needed. Throughout the day, my husband Tony was a strong, steadying force, especially on the emotional and technology end as I attempted to deal with my phone.

Twice I stopped at the Colonnade, where the administration offices are located, but couldn’t get past the usher/guard who told me that the administrators were indeed upstairs putting together a statement. I didn’t envy them that task.

In a fortunate coincidence, I caught up with Hanesworth, Buffalo’s first poet laureate and founder of Literary Freedom LLC, who was at Chautauqua for the first time. As she stood on the periphery of the Hall of Philosophy, several people came over to say that they had been eagerly awaiting her talk, since canceled. Another cruel irony: Her speech was “We are in a State of Emergency.”

As Hanesworth, 29, greeted people who had come to hear her talk, she graciously gave me time for an interview.

She had been walking past the amphitheater, but wasn’t inside. From her vantage point she saw the stage. “It looked like someone was fighting,” she said. “Something in me said ‘I’m not going to go there.’ ”

Her emotions, raw from the memories of the May 14 Tops shooting when she saw body bags at the site, were triggered again. “I had strangers throw their whole body weight on me. And today I had the same reporters, asking me the same questions.

“We live in a society that has OK'd violence historically. Other countries don’t figure out ways to justify violence but we do and that goes against everything we are supposed to stand for as a country.”

During our conversation, Hanesworth was interrupted by a call from her father, a former state trooper, who said he wanted to drive to Chautauqua to bring her home.

We offered to walk her to her car and carry a box of her books “The Revolution will Rhyme.”

Previously, as we sat on a bench in front of the library, a phalanx of state troopers, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s vehicles and emergency vehicles passed, followed by a helicopter that had come to transport Rushdie to a hospital in Erie, Pa.

By then signs had been posted closing buildings and canceling events. There were signs on Alumni Hall, on the art galleries on the Hall of Christ, where a previously scheduled Muslim prayer service was canceled. Even the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus was canceled.

So many thoughts surfaced as the day went on, one of which was wondering about the carnage if the weapon had been a gun instead of a knife, faint comfort for the people attacked. And the obvious follow-up: What security measures might be in place in the coming days and years? Will we have to open our backpacks to reveal our water bottles and the cushions most of us carry? Will we have to show a screener the contents of our bookstore bags?

I wonder what I’ll remember next time I sit on those hard wooden benches. Will I recall the concerts, the singers, the magicians, the acrobats, the ballets, the lectures, the worship services? Yes I think I will. But also with me, forever, will be the site of someone being stabbed.

Realizing that everything was canceled, and tired after an exhausting energy drain, we decided to leave on Friday rather than the next morning as planned. As we walked past the amphitheater, yellow crime tape encircled the space for two blocks around.

Still, I picked up a 2023 schedule. Week Three, prophetically, is dedicated to the concept of “Can the Center Hold” describing Chautauqua, in part, as a “physical place where a community comes together – to worship, to heal, to support one another.”

As we left the grounds, youngsters were riding scooters, one walking barefoot. They smiled and chased one another. The perfect example of the age of innocence, an age Chautauqua lost on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.

Paula Voell of Tonawanda is a retired Buffalo News reporter.