Pattern of violence at Casa Di Francesca's results in liquor license suspension

Casa Di Francesca's on Seneca Street is under fire for being the site of several violent incidents, allowing minors to work the kitchen and bartend and running an after-hours nightclub.

These factors prompted the New York State Liquor Authority to suspend Casa Di Francesca's liquor license on July 1. No alcohol may be sold or consumed on the premises. Casa Di Francesca currently appears closed.

“It is clear that there has been a troubling upward trajectory in not only the frequency, but the severity of these incidents,” SLA Chairman Vincent Bradley said in a statement. “The SLA has an obligation to ensure this violence does not continue, and this emergency suspension should serve as a message that this agency will not hesitate to take immediate action when there is a threat to public safety.”

Casa Di Francesca's license was held by Daddy Goo Goo LLC, owned by Steven Marchione. Marchione could not be reached for comment.

At a special full board meeting on July 1, several reported violent incidents on Casa Di Francesca's premises were cited by Jaime Gallagher, attorney of the SLA in Buffalo, including:

April 30 – A victim found at 3:29 a.m. on the sidewalk next to the bar was apparently jumped and tasered by patrons of the bar.

May 7 – A caller reported shots fired, and shell casings were found in the parking lot.

May 21 – Buffalo police responded to a call of five people fighting inside the bar and threatening to produce guns. Police had to disperse an agitated crowd.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

May 22 – While the bar functioned as a non-approved nightclub, 10 to 15 people chased a patron out of the establishment and later kicked and punched him as he tried to walk home. One attacker reportedly grabbed a hockey stick out of a trash can and began beating the victim. The victim reportedly suffered lacerations to his face and head. After that incident, police met with Marchione about getting his business in order, including a suggestion to close earlier.

May 29 – At 4 a.m. a stabbing victim at Erie County Medical Center told police that while leaving the premises, she was cut multiple times on her face, arms, chest and feet by two associates and was choked by a male suspect.

May 29 – A caller reported a male in pink and white shirt with a gun on the premises.

June 4 – A caller reported that 20 to 30 people were attempting to assault someone there.

June 11 – At 3:04 a.m., police responded to a call of shots fired and found a 9mm shell casing in the street outside the premises.

June 12 – At 2:04 am, a person brandished a handgun and said he was going to kill another person. The gunman was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.

June 25 – At 2:08 a.m., Buffalo police received a call of shots fired from the patio of bar. A suspect reportedly approached a woman and held a gun towards her head. The suspect fired, but the woman ducked and the bullet hit her car. The suspect then ran away.

In addition to those reported incidents, Marchione had his three minor children working at the restaurant unsupervised on Jan. 28, April 29 and June 24, Gallagher said. Marchione's 16-year-old daughter served beer to an investigator on Jan. 28 while Marchione was in the kitchen, she said.

Casa Di Francesca's also reportedly operated as a nightclub with karaoke, a DJ and a security guard, all outside the restaurant's approved method of operation.

Marchione is required to answer to a notice of pleading on or before Tuesday to the SLA.