Patrick Miller and his family sometimes mark time before April 2, 2014, and after April 2, 2014.

That is the day the Allegany native came face to face with a mass shooter, and was critically wounded by him at Fort Hood, Texas, now known as Fort Cavazos.

“That’s a pivot point, a huge pivot point in my life, and – and everything smells better. Everything tastes better,” he said. “You don’t take for granted, anything.”

That’s the reason behind the Southern Tier Wounded Warrior Benefit Concert next week that grew out of a small fundraiser Miller held just after the Fort Hood attack.

Patrick Miller’s life has changed in many ways since that fateful day.

He and his wife, Ashley, have two children, Harper, almost 7, and Bennett, 2.

Since being stationed at Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas, they have been to postings in Kansas City; Hawaii; Fort Drum; Tacoma, Wash.; and Carlisle, Pa., where Miller graduated in June from the Army War College.

He is a lieutenant colonel now, and has been selected for promotion to colonel. The family moved last month to Alexandria, Va., where Ashley, who recently earned a master’s degree in adolescent behavioral health, will be working at a hospital in Fort Belvoir, Va. Patrick will be chief of financial policy for Army medicine at the Defense Health Agency in Falls Church, Va.

Miller was awarded the Soldier’s Medal, the Army’s highest noncombat honor for valor, for his actions in 2014 that saved lives. He was one of 16 soldiers wounded in the attack. Three other soldiers were killed.

The past nine years have been physically and mentally draining for the man who served two tours in Iraq. He’s been hospitalized six times and undergone surgeries connected to being shot in the abdomen. And when he hears about another mass shooting, such as the one May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, bad memories are triggered.

“That was tough, because it was so close to home, and then, you know, that it was racially motivated,” he said of the Tops Markets massacre that took the lives of 10 Black people. “It becomes personal. And you hate to see your friends, family and community hurting. I can’t stand that.

“It staggers me. But, you know, part of resiliency and recovering is being able to bounce back and to compartmentalize and refocus and keep my head on in the game and what’s important, so, forever affected by it, yeah.”

So he tries to give back.

It started out small.

There was a party at the Knights of Columbus on Main Street in Allegany in 2014, about two months after he was wounded. The following year, the family pig roast turned into a small fundraiser, with raffles.

“A year or two later, it was like we have this many people together, why not see if we can pull in resources and make a donation to organizations that help service members and their families,” Miller said.

“Everybody that rallied around our family during that time, that means the world to me,” he added.

It has now grown to a six-hour concert with multiple acts to benefit wounded and disabled veterans.

This year’s concert, July 15 at Allegany Fireman’s Park, is the fourth time the fundraiser went beyond raffles. The headliner is country artist Conner Smith, with Eric Van Houten, Maggie Baugh and Brianna Blankenship among the supporting acts. Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite.com.

The concert will benefit Southern Tier Wounded Warriors, Fisher House – where Miller’s family stayed when he was in the hospital – and local groups such as the PFC Joseph P. Dwyer Peer to Peer Program and Western New York Heroes. The last two concerts raised a cumulative total of about $60,000, Miller said.

He credits the local businesses and 65 to 70 volunteers who help put on the event.

“It’s just ... a fun time every year. It’s grown every year,” Miller said.

Miller has noticed that there never seems to be enough time to see everyone when he goes home to Allegany, but the benefit concert is a good place to start.

“Whenever you go home, you try to see as many people as you can, and inevitably, you never get to see everybody,” Miller said. “But this gives you an opportunity or a venue, for anybody and everybody to come to one centralized location for a great cause. And you can stay 30 minutes, you can stay for three or four hours, and there’ll be plenty to do the whole time.”