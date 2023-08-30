June 26, 1939 – Aug. 20, 2023

Patrick C. McGinty heard many an Irish singer render “Paddy McGinty’s Goat,” a comic song written during World War I. And having heard it, he figured he should live up to it. For a time, he kept one of the animals in an alley outside a bar and restaurant he owned near what is now Larkinville.

The tale of the goat was one of the many anecdotes about his escapades that endeared him to patrons at Pat McGinty’s, the bar where he presided for nearly 20 years on Swan Street in downtown Buffalo opposite what is now Sahlen Field.

His cousin Meg Wolinski, who worked for him, recalled that the late J. Douglas Trost, chief judge of Erie County Family Court, described him as "the quintessential Irishman." That, she added, defined him "as a man with humor, imagination, eloquence and belligerence."

He died Aug. 20 in his Williamsville home after a brief illness. He was 83.

Born in Buffalo, the oldest of three children, he grew up in the city's Riverside neighborhood and attended All Saints School. He was a graduate of Bishop Fallon High School and studied culinary arts at what is now SUNY Delhi. Employed at various times as a factory worker, teamster and salesman, he worked for Spector Freight and ABF Freight Systems.

He opened his first bar in 1968 at 770 Seneca St. He named it the Sonata Lounge and made it one of the first nightspots in Buffalo to offer live Irish entertainment on a regular basis, including many up-and-coming local bands. For one St. Patrick's Day celebration, he brought in stars of Irish television to raise funds for the United Irish American Association.

After the Sonata closed in 1974, he and his family lived on a farm for several years in the Town of Sheridan near Forestville in Chautauqua County. There he was a scoutmaster and coached in the Seneca Nation PeeWee Hockey League.

He had moved back to Buffalo by 1985, when he and partner John F. Nostrandt bought a two-story building at 38 Swan St. and opened Pat McGinty’s. Constructed in 1864 as a livery stable, it housed union offices for ironworkers putting up the nearby Ellicott Square in the 1890s. Under his regime, it became a favorite destination for fans attending Bisons and Sabres games.

The name changed after he and his partner sold the bar in 2004. It turned into the Irish Times and later the Union Pub. In retirement, he worked occasionally as a bartender at his favorite taverns.

An expert guide to traveling in Ireland, he hosted yearly trips to the Emerald Isle for Irish Americans who wanted to explore their ancestry and experience traditional pub crawling. His last visit was in March, when he accompanied family and friends to Galway for a wedding reception.

He had been a member of the Audubon Society, the Niagara Falls Traffic Club, the Knights of Columbus and the Ancient Order of Hibernians. Active in the United Irish American Association, for several years he helped organize Buffalo's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade.

He also was part in the original Old Neighborhood Parade in Buffalo's Old First Ward in the late 1990s. He was honored as Irishman of the Year on July 15, 1997, on Irish American Festival Night in the downtown ballpark.

His marriage to the former Sandra M. Sepanski in 1960 ended in divorce. He was remarried to the former Doree M. DiLeo on Aug. 19, 1983.

In addition to his wife, survivors include four sons, Timothy, Thomas, T. J., and Larry; four daughters, Tracy McGinty, Tari Sarratori, Tammy Schank and Meaghan Nascimento; two sisters, Franceslee LaMonte and Roberta McGinty; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.