Pastor marks 23rd year of spending Thanksgiving with homeless

Eric Johns, pastor of the Buffalo Dream Center, a church on Lafayette Avenue, will spend his Thanksgiving week with Buffalo's homeless for the 23rd consecutive year.

Johns will start his week in front of the Dream Center at 11 a.m. Monday, and will sleep five nights under a bridge along Interstate 190, according to his daughter, Victoria Shurr, the Dream Center's building manager.

"He spends his days walking and eating in soup kitchens," Shurr said. Johns will try to raise funds for his church's annual Boxes of Love Christmas campaign, with a goal of providing food boxes to more than 3,000 needy families.

Shurr said her father prayed 23 years ago about how to help the homeless.

"He felt like he was told to live with the homeless and minister to them," Shurr said. "Now it's like a tradition to him and the men and women on the street."

Johns' sons, Alexander, 18, and Nathaniel, 17, will join him, providing socks and toiletries to the homeless.

