Passports to be issued again at county clerk's offices

Passports are again being issued in area county clerk's offices.

Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski announced this week that passports will be issued by appointment only in his office in the County Courthouse, 175 Hawley St., Lockport. It is open from 9:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. The number to call for appointments is 439-7062.

Erie County Clerk Michael P. Kearns said passports are being processed without the need for appointments in his main office, 92 Franklin St., Buffalo, and in the Southgate Plaza on Union Road in West Seneca. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“As restrictions continue to be lifted and people begin to make travel plans, now is a good time to get or renew your passport,” Jastrzemski said in a news release. “Passports also meet all federal REAL ID requirements for domestic flying, though such requirements now will not go into effect until May 3, 2023.”

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.