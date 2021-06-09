Passport offices reopen at county clerk's offices

Passports are again being issued in area county clerk's offices.
Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski announced this week that passports will be issued by appointment only in his office in the County Courthouse, 175 Hawley St., Lockport. It is open from 9:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. The number to call for appointments is 439-7062.
Erie County Clerk Michael P. Kearns said passports are being processed without the need for appointments in his main office, 92 Franklin St., Buffalo, and in the Southgate Plaza on Union Road in West Seneca. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“As restrictions continue to be lifted and people begin to make travel plans, now is a good time to get or renew your passport,” Jastrzemski said in a news release. “Passports also meet all federal REAL ID requirements for domestic flying, though such requirements now will not go into effect until May 3, 2023.”
Thomas J. Prohaska
Reporter
I have covered Niagara County for The Buffalo News since 1995, when I joined the paper after 10 years as news director at WLVL in Lockport.
