Passenger killed, pilot injured in Cattaraugus County plane crash

Wednesday's fatal crash of a small plane in Great Valley in Cattaraugus County occurred while the aircraft was still in takeoff phase of its flight, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

A passenger was killed and the pilot was injured in the crash of the Cessna 177B, which had departed Great Valley Airport, according to FAA records.

The cause of the crash – which happened "under unknown circumstances after takeoff," according to online FAA records – remains under investigation.

Authorities have not released the identities of the people on the plane.

The crash of the fixed-wing, single-engine plane happened shortly after 2 p.m., according to the Olean Times Herald.

The pilot suffered burns and broken bones and was taken by Mercy Flight to a hospital in Buffalo, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office told the Times Herald. His injuries were not considered to be life-threatening, the newspaper reported.

The plane is owned by a Monroe County man, according to the FAA aircraft registry.