Passenger killed, pilot injured in Cattaraugus County plane crash
Passenger killed, pilot injured in Cattaraugus County plane crash

Wednesday's fatal crash of a small plane in Great Valley in Cattaraugus County occurred while the aircraft was still in takeoff phase of its flight, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

A passenger was killed and the pilot was injured in the crash of the Cessna 177B, which had departed Great Valley Airport, according to FAA records.

The cause of the crash – which happened "under unknown circumstances after takeoff," according to online FAA records – remains under investigation.

Authorities have not released the identities of the people on the plane.

The crash of the fixed-wing, single-engine plane happened shortly after 2 p.m., according to the Olean Times Herald.

The pilot suffered burns and broken bones and was taken by Mercy Flight to a hospital in Buffalo, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office told the Times Herald. His injuries were not considered to be life-threatening, the newspaper reported.

The plane is owned by a Monroe County man, according to the FAA aircraft registry.

The aircraft was flown from Ledgedale Airpark in Brockport to Great Valley Airport on Wednesday morning, according to FlightAware.com.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash and will send an investigator to the crash site Thursday, the agency said on Twitter.

