Passenger in vehicle that drove through police blockade indicted on gun charge

A man who was a passenger in a vehicle that drove through a blockade of law enforcement officers last summer during a protest on Bailey Avenue was virtually arraigned Monday before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case on an indictment that charged him with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said investigators recovered from the vehicle a loaded handgun that belonged to Semaj T. Pigram, 25, of Buffalo. The weapon was reported stolen from West Seneca in January 2020.

Pigram is scheduled to return to court March 29. Bail was set at $50,000.

If convicted of the charge, Pigram faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.

The driver of the vehicle, Deyanna J. Davis, was arraigned last week on an indictment that charged her with two counts of first-degree assault.

A third defendant was initially charged and arraigned in Buffalo City Court. The Grand Jury voted to no bill the case against him and the charge was dismissed.

