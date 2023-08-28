Parts of three highways in Niagara County will be closed during the coming weeks for culvert replacement projects, Will Collins, chairman of the Niagara County Legislature's Infrastructure Committee, announced.

First to be affected will be Chestnut Road in the Town of Wilson, which will be closed between North Road and Bebee Road beginning next Tuesday.

Beattie Avenue in the Town of Lockport will close between Collins Drive and Dysinger Road starting Sept. 18. Closing Oct. 2 will be Ransomville Road in the Town of Porter between Balmer Road and Moore Road.

All work is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 31. Collins said that all culverts were bid as a single project. Edbauer Construction of West Seneca submitted the lowest bid.

- Dale Anderson