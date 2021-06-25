Parties, progressive groups to counter any business-backed write-in for Brown

"We have a meeting with her on Monday to find out what we can do to help get her over the finish line," he said late Friday.

County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz, meanwhile, is expected to address the situation next week, according to Chief of Staff Jennifer L. Hibit. She expressed her own opinion indicating the expectation that most elected officials will respect the decision of party voters.

"Clearly, we will support the party endorsee, and that's India Walton right now," she said. "I don't see anybody with the party lining up to work with Byron Brown."

In the meantime, powerful forces are already preparing to help Walton, should the write-in campaign materialize. The Working Families Party, for example, failed in May to satisfy election law requirements as it tried to nominate Walton for the November general election, and she was rejected for the party line. But the minor party has claimed credit for its behind-the-scenes organizational efforts for Walton, including helping to raise money, contacting tens of thousands of voters and producing ads.

Party sources indicate it stands ready to help again if called upon, and they expect other progressive organizations and political figures to join the effort.