Part of Route 417 is named in honor of Cattaraugus County serviceman who died in Afghanistan

A portion of Route 417 in the Town of Allegany has been named in honor of a soldier who died in action in Afghanistan.

The Staff Sgt. Shawn M. Clemens Memorial Highway commemorates the 28-year-old Army staff sergeant who was fatally injured by an explosion Jan. 29, 2004, in the village of Dehe Hendu as his unit was securing a large number of weapons they had discovered.

The highway was officially designated Saturday in St. Bonaventure University's Walsh Auditorium in a ceremony led by State Sen. George Borrello and Assemblyman Joseph M. Giglio, who sponsored legislation to honor the serviceman.

Clemens was a 1993 graduate of Allegany Central High School, attended Alfred State College and had served eight years in the Army, including an assignment in Kosovo. He was awarded the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart.

At the time of his death, he was married to the former April Robbins and had a stepdaughter and a 3-year-old son.

“Growing up, Staff Sgt. Clemens traveled this road many times with his family," Borrello said during the ceremony. "Naming this highway in his honor is a fitting tribute to his service and sacrifice."