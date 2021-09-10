Parsing the numbers: Why vaccinated residents made up 40% of Erie County's positive Covid-19 tests

+2 Doctors and a Buffalo mom recommend those who are pregnant get the Covid-19 vaccine Large studies now show that the risks of Covid-19 to fertility and pregnancy are dwarfed by the benefits of becoming immunized against the disease.

Better public messaging

As the highly contagious nature of the Delta variant results in more breakthrough infections, public health advocates and physicians are working to fine tune their public message. The public is no longer hearing a "get vaccinated so you won't get Covid-19" message.

They are now hearing, "Get vaccinated, and regardless of your vaccination status, wear your mask and socially distance so you won't spread the virus to others, and you won't get really sick and die."

That message may be a heavier lift to to get across. Health experts acknowledge that the constant adjusting of the public health message can be confusing and frustrating to people trying to sift fact from fiction when it comes to protection against Covid-19.

"It’s confusing for those of us who do this for living; I can't imagine somebody who’s an accountant or whatever trying to sort this out," Sellick said. "The other problem we have is we’re still swimming upstream with the misinformation on social media."