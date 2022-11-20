 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Parking rules suspended in South Buffalo, Lovejoy districts; vehicles being towed

  • Updated
Sunny snow clearing (copy)

George Pattison finishes up cleaning off and digging out his car on Forest Avenue in Buffalo, Nov. 20, 2022.

 Libby March / Buffalo News
The City of Buffalo announced via an alert to residents Sunday evening that parking enforcement has been suspended in the South and Lovejoy Council districts as part of snow-removal efforts.

Crews have begun to tow vehicles, the alert said, so that public works crews can plow streets more effectively. Residents were told to contact their district's police station to find out if their vehicle had been towed and where it was taken.

Cheektowaga Police said on Facebook that they are ticketing and towing vehicles that are abandoned or parked illegally. They added that snow clearance operations will concentrate on the town's northwest area on Monday afternoon. Residents there were advised to make sure their vehicles are parked on the proper side of the street after 5 p.m. 

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

