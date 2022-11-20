Parking rules suspended in South Buffalo, Lovejoy districts; vehicles being towed

The City of Buffalo announced via an alert to residents Sunday evening that parking enforcement has been suspended in the South and Lovejoy Council districts as part of snow-removal efforts.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Crews have begun to tow vehicles, the alert said, so that public works crews can plow streets more effectively. Residents were told to contact their district's police station to find out if their vehicle had been towed and where it was taken.

Cheektowaga Police said on Facebook that they are ticketing and towing vehicles that are abandoned or parked illegally. They added that snow clearance operations will concentrate on the town's northwest area on Monday afternoon. Residents there were advised to make sure their vehicles are parked on the proper side of the street after 5 p.m.