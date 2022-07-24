 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Parking lot at Frank E. Merriweather Library closed for reconstruction project

  • Updated
The parking lot of the Frank E. Merriweather Library and Jefferson Avenue and West Utica Street is closed for a major reconstruction project beginning Monday, Buffalo city spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported. The library will be open during regular hours.

The project is expected to take about seven weeks and will provide new curbs, storm drains, handicap accessibility and signage, DeGeorge said.

Those visiting the library can use alternate side parking on the street or in the parking lot on the north side of the Apollo Media Center next door at 1346 Jefferson Ave.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

