Park police: Car driven intentionally into river near brink of Niagara Falls

The day after the body of a woman was plucked from a car that plunged into the Niagara River near the edge of the American Falls, police said their investigation indicates that it was not an accident.

"At this point in the investigation, entry into the water appears to be an intentional act," New York State Park Police Capt. Christopher Rola said in an emailed statement Thursday.

"However, cause and manner of death is still yet to be determined through autopsy," he added.

He also said that the victim has not been officially identified.

As the investigation into how the vehicle ended up in the water continued, authorities were also trying to determine what to do with the car. By Thursday, it had drifted even closer to the edge and was upside down. It teetered at times, but eventually seemed to be stuck in a shallow area about 40 feet from the brink of the American Falls.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

When the U.S. Coast Guard made the rescue attempt Wednesday, the vehicle was right side up and appeared to be stuck on rocks, about 100 to 150 feet from the brink.