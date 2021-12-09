 Skip to main content
Park police: Car driven intentionally into river near brink of Niagara Falls
Park police: Car driven intentionally into river near brink of Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls car on the brink

As seen from Prospect Point at the New York State park, the car that was involved in yesterday's mishap at Niagara Falls, that cost one woman her life, has moved downstream and has rested just yards from the brink on the American side on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.

 Robert Kirkham / Buffalo News

The day after the body of a woman was plucked from a car that plunged into the Niagara River near the edge of the American Falls, police said their investigation indicates that it was not an accident.

"At this point in the investigation, entry into the water appears to be an intentional act," New York State Park Police Capt. Christopher Rola said in an emailed statement Thursday.

"However, cause and manner of death is still yet to be determined through autopsy," he added.

He also said that the victim has not been officially identified.

As the investigation into how the vehicle ended up in the water continued, authorities were also trying to determine what to do with the car. By Thursday, it had drifted even closer to the edge and was upside down. It teetered at times, but eventually seemed to be stuck in a shallow area about 40 feet from the brink of the American Falls.

When the U.S. Coast Guard made the rescue attempt Wednesday, the vehicle was right side up and appeared to be stuck on rocks, about 100 to 150 feet from the brink.

Shortly before noon Wednesday, several 911 calls were made about a vehicle going into the river from between the vehicle bridge and pedestrian bridge of Goat Island.

A Coast Guard helicopter arrived about two hours later, and a rescue swimmer was lowered on a rope to the partially submerged vehicle. The rescue swimmer, who carried an axe, was able to pull the woman out of the vehicle and the two were brought to land.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She was described as being in her late 60s and from the region.

The daring rescue attempt was captured live on video and through social media and drew attention from around the world.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

