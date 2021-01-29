Parents, students on edge over youth sports can find refuge with Project Play WNY

No worries, Niland said. Project Play – a nonprofit funded by the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation – has ideas on its website, projectplaywny.org, and challenges on its Facebook page.

Panelists spent much of the seminar encouraging parents and coaches who tuned in to help young athletes process the uncertainties that a global pandemic presents in their lives.

“This really is nothing less than a traumatic experience for many folks, for many families, for many athletes,” regional sports psychologist Kellie Peiper said.

Parents should understand that this might be the first time serious athletes lean into ideas about where sports fits into their future, Peiper said. Regardless of athletic ability, she said, kids may ask themselves and parents, "Do I want to continue to do this anymore?”

That is a decision that may change after the pandemic, when more certainty and different factors are at play.

