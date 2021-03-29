Parents of murdered woman sue accused killer's grandmother: 'She should have done more to prevent this'

The Orchard Park woman died the next day.

Police charged Casado, 24 at the time of the shooting, with second-degree murder of Wierzbicki. The shooting occurred outside the Edson Street home owned by his grandmother.

"This is something that still eats away at the family, and they want to pursue justice as far as they can," said Hugh M. Russ III, the lawyer for the Wierzbickis. "It's not about the money for them. It's about going all the way pursuing justice to its conclusion," he said, explaining the family's motivation for filing the lawsuit.

"I don't think you ever get closure," Russ said. "It's never over. But I think this process gets them farther down the road."

The Wierzbickis declined to comment, as did Casillas. Casado remains in custody pending the outcome of his criminal case, which is scheduled for trial Aug 9. Defense lawyers for Casado could not be reached Monday.

In the few years since the shooting, the family has "heard stories about prior incidents of abuse by this guy, and there are stories that he was violent in other ways, and that his family was aware of it and yet no one ever did anything to stop him," Russ said.