Parents of murdered woman sue accused killer's grandmother: 'She should have done more to prevent this'

Just seconds before Rachael Wierzbicki was fatally shot, she reached out to hug the man who authorities say killed her.
Wierzbicki, 22, drove with two friends to the South Buffalo residence of Shane Casado, who police said was her boyfriend. When Casado came down the back stairs from his second-floor apartment, Wierzbicki walked to meet him on the side of the house and attempted to hug him.
Rachael Wierzbicki left work at 10:11 p.m. Tuesday, and was shot dead less than an hour later in South
That's when Casado pushed her off of him and down to the ground, according to a civil lawsuit filed Friday by Wierzbicki's parents. As she stood up, Casado "proceeded to shove the .22 rifle in her face," according to court papers.
As she tried to back away, Casado fired three times. Two shots struck Wierzbicki in the abdomen. One shot missed. She fell to the ground gravely injured, but breathing.
"Terrified, Wierzbicki said that she could not feel her legs, and that she felt like she was floating," according to the State Supreme Court lawsuit.
When Shane Casado was released from jail for nine days after his indictment for murder in the shooting death of his girlfriend Rachael Wierzbicki, her family and friends were horrified. “It was an awful nine days,” said Lauri Wierzbicki, Rachael’s mother. “We relived her death all over again. He was supposed to be going back to work, only a
The wrongful death lawsuit by Lauri and Mark Wierzbicki names Casado and his grandmother, Veronica Casillas, as defendants, and court papers provide new details about what allegedly happened on Nov. 27, 2018. The incident happened at about 10:30 p.m., less than an hour after Wierzbicki left Byrd House, an Orchard Park restaurant where she worked.
The Orchard Park woman died the next day.
Police charged Casado, 24 at the time of the shooting, with second-degree murder of Wierzbicki. The shooting occurred outside the Edson Street home owned by his grandmother.
"This is something that still eats away at the family, and they want to pursue justice as far as they can," said Hugh M. Russ III, the lawyer for the Wierzbickis. "It's not about the money for them. It's about going all the way pursuing justice to its conclusion," he said, explaining the family's motivation for filing the lawsuit.
"I don't think you ever get closure," Russ said. "It's never over. But I think this process gets them farther down the road."
Support Local Journalism
A 24-year-old Buffalo man has been charged with fatally shooting his girlfriend late Tuesday night in South Buffalo, according to police. Rachael Wierzbicki, 22, was shot just after 10:30 p.m. outside a home in the first block of Edson Street in South Buffalo, according to prosecutors. Wierzbicki was transported to Erie County Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
The Wierzbickis declined to comment, as did Casillas. Casado remains in custody pending the outcome of his criminal case, which is scheduled for trial Aug 9. Defense lawyers for Casado could not be reached Monday.
In the few years since the shooting, the family has "heard stories about prior incidents of abuse by this guy, and there are stories that he was violent in other ways, and that his family was aware of it and yet no one ever did anything to stop him," Russ said.
"The reason why we named the grandmother is, if, in fact, this is true that the family was aware of his prior tendencies and his prior abuse of women and his prior violence, she should have done more to prevent this," Russ said.
So should have other members of his family, Russ said.
"If they know the guy is a real problem, and he's sitting in an apartment with weapons and stuff, someone should have done something to help prevent this kind of thing," Russ said.
Casillas knew or should have known that Casado owned a .22 rifle and maintained it in his second floor unit on the premises she owned, according to the lawsuit. Casillas also knew or should have known that Casado was a risk to others who entered her premises, but failed to take action to protect Wierzbicki from Casado, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit alleges that Casillas knew that Casado was involved in previous instances of violence.
Casado had communicated to Wierzbicki via a Snap Chat message that he wanted her to come to his residence, according to the lawsuit.
Wierzbicki, a graduate of Erie Community College and a 2014 graduate of Orchard Park High School, had known Casado for about five months. The two met on June 24, 2018, at a mutual friend’s birthday party. Casado was immediately infatuated with her, and soon after they met, the two became romantically involved.
From the time they met, Casado subjected her to "extreme verbal and psychological abuse," according to the parents' lawsuit.
By September 2018, Casado started exercising unwarranted control over her, and she began isolating herself from some of her family and friends, according to the lawsuit.