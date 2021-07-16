Parents, kids can sleep easier with new UBMD Pediatrics specialty center

Hassinger works full time at the center with the part-time help of Dr. Alberto Monegro, an internist. Each has the training to conduct detailed sleep and health histories of children at UBMD clinics on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus and in Amherst.

In many cases, they can resolve challenges by establishing a sleep plan and educating families on better sleep hygiene. If not, they also help oversee the UBMD Pediatrics’ sleep medicine lab on the second floor of Oishei Children’s. The lab opened with two beds in the hospital recovery wing last summer and now has four.

Certified sleep technologists employed by Sleep & Wellness Centers of WNY help run the lab.

“They have to be a lot more flexible and adaptive,” Hassinger said. “It can get frustrating for a person to try to put on 45 different monitors and probes. You have to be patient and resilient, and really good with kids so that the child is not scared or intimidated by the environment.”

The lab provides overnight sleeping accommodations for parents and uses equipment adaptable to any size child. It also is designed to treat children on mechanical ventilation or who use feeding pumps or have complex medical conditions – including autism, Down syndrome and kidney disease – in which sleep challenges are common.