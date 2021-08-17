Parents, civic leaders push for remote option in Buffalo Public Schools

Duncan Kirkwood has three children enrolled in Buffalo Public Schools.

Two of them require full-time, in-person learning, he said, but his daughter, his oldest, excelled in remote instruction during the Covid-19 shutdown so much that her learning advanced.

BPS: Remote learning available in fall only to students with medical exemptions At the start of the 2021-2022 school year, all Buffalo Public Schools students, from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, are expected to return to full in-person instruction five days a week, Superintendent Kriner Cash said.

“If remote was working, you should have an option. We have some bright students here who want to go faster, who want to go further, who want to graduate early, or who were behind and were finally getting caught up without all the distractions of the classroom,” Kirkwood said.

After more than a year of remote learning due to Covid-19, a group of parents, youth and business leaders, clergy and community-based organizations are wondering why such an option was not included in the school district’s plan on how to spend $289 million in American Rescue Plan federal stimulus money.

The parents and community leaders are pushing Buffalo Public Schools to provide a remote instruction option for some students.

With 'transformational' money to spend, Buffalo schools make big plans The district plans to spend $173.42 million for expanded instructional initiatives, $38.93 million to open schools safely; $38.92 for student emotional and social well being and support services, and $38.12 million for information technology upgrades and digital resources.

The group is hoping the Board of Education will take another look at the district's options for instruction. If the board doesn’t, they will go back to the state Education Department and file an appeal, asking the state to intervene.