Parents, civic leaders push for remote option in Buffalo Public Schools

Duncan Kirkwood has three children enrolled in Buffalo Public Schools.
Two of them require full-time, in-person learning, he said, but his daughter, his oldest, excelled in remote instruction during the Covid-19 shutdown so much that her learning advanced.
At the start of the 2021-2022 school year, all Buffalo Public Schools students, from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, are expected to return to full in-person instruction five days a week, Superintendent Kriner Cash said.
“If remote was working, you should have an option. We have some bright students here who want to go faster, who want to go further, who want to graduate early, or who were behind and were finally getting caught up without all the distractions of the classroom,” Kirkwood said.
After more than a year of remote learning due to Covid-19, a group of parents, youth and business leaders, clergy and community-based organizations are wondering why such an option was not included in the school district’s plan on how to spend $289 million in American Rescue Plan federal stimulus money.
The parents and community leaders are pushing Buffalo Public Schools to provide a remote instruction option for some students.
The district plans to spend $173.42 million for expanded instructional initiatives, $38.93 million to open schools safely; $38.92 for student emotional and social well being and support services, and $38.12 million for information technology upgrades and digital resources.
The group is hoping the Board of Education will take another look at the district's options for instruction. If the board doesn’t, they will go back to the state Education Department and file an appeal, asking the state to intervene.
Samuel L. Radford III, who represented the New York Equity Coalition, said the district could create a remote instruction department. Children could register for that option, and the department would prescreen students to determine if the child would be a good fit. Teachers in the department would only teach remotely.
If the student is accepted into the program and is performing at grade level or above after one semester, the child could remain in the program, but if the student falls behind, he or she would have to return to full-time, in-person learning, Radford said.
Buffalo Public Schools spokeswoman Elena Cala provided a copy of a re-opening update letter that went out to families August 9. It says, in part, “The highly contagious and currently dominant COVID Delta variant continues to create unpredictable conditions for all school districts and, therefore, our plans may change or be amended.”
The district’s reopening plan had to be developed as part of the spending plan for the federal stimulus money.
Erie County Department of Health officials are still working on guidance for schools this fall, though all students and staff in Buffalo Public Schools will be forced to don a mask upon returning next month.
When Superintendent Kriner Cash released the district’s education plan July 8, parent groups, including the New York Equity Coalition, reviewed it and saw there was no provision for remote education provided in the plan, Radford said.
“Why force everybody to come back five days a week, whether that it helps them or not?” Radford said.
That’s when members of the Urban Think Tank, a group of pastors, attorneys and community leaders, met with School Board President Lou Petrucci.
Petrucci was not immediately available for comment Tuesday afternoon.
Radford and other members of the Coalition also met with New York State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa and Lester W. Young Jr., chancellor of the state Board of Regents. The education leaders shared a July 29 letter from state Education Department to superintendents, principals and other school leaders.
The letter spells out the department’s position on remote instruction, which is to provide remote learning opportunities that are responsive to student needs.
“While the Department will not require schools that are open for full-time, in-person instruction to provide on-line or remote instruction, districts may work with students and families to offer remote options if it is deemed to be in the best educational interest of the student,” the letter read.
Remote instruction also “can help where documented medical conditions prohibit the safe return for students to in-person instruction and where students who have otherwise struggled have excelled with remote learning.”
In addition, the state Education Department can provide professional development to train teachers to do remote teaching more effectively, Radford said.