'Paranormal film' shooting in downtown Niagara Falls

Third Street in downtown Niagara Falls will be closed intermittently on Wednesday and Thursday to allow for the filming of a movie.

Tim Clark of the Buffalo Niagara Film Office said the production is called "Let It Lie," and it's being shot for Shudder, a streaming service created by the AMC Networks, formerly American Movie Classics, to specialize in horror films.

"It's categorized as a paranormal film," Clark said.

The producer is Justin Martell, and this is the third film he's shot in Western New York, according to Clark. "Let It Lie" also filmed some scenes in Buffalo, Clark said.

Niagara Falls City Hall announced the street closures, which will affect Third Street between Niagara Street and Ferry Avenue.

"Niagara Falls Police will be in the area directing traffic. Businesses on Third Street will remain open. NFTA riders are encouraged to check schedules for any changes that may arise," the announcement said.

