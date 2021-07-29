Paramedics and EMTs to get pay hikes, other incentives

The initiative allows trainees to be full-time employees of AMR while attending AMR’s EMT-basic certification course.

“Earn While You Learn” was developed in coordination with Brown and Teamsters Local 449. The initiative started in 2018 as a pilot program in Buffalo.

Monday marked the 15th graduation ceremony since the start of the program.

Overall, the program has graduated more than 200 Buffalo-area EMTs. Of that, 47% are women and 53% are minorities, Maxian said.

“When this innovative program was launched in 2018, we had very high hopes for the positive impact … and through the great partnership between the City of Buffalo, AMR and Teamsters Local 449, it has exceeded our expectations,” Brown said in a written statement.

The pay hike and incentives announcements "take it to the next level at a time when we’re working to expand paid training and well-paying employment opportunities for Buffalo residents and increase the ranks of EMTs as we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic,” Brown said.

AMR’s Earn While You Learn program earned national recognition from the American Ambulance Association. AMR has launched similar programs in cities in Massachusetts, Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky, Georgia, Mississippi and Missouri.