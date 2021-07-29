Paramedics and EMTs to get pay hikes, other incentives

Buffalo-area EMTs and paramedics will receive wage increases ranging from 18% to 33%, depending on experience, in what officials call the largest pay hike ever for Buffalo's emergency medical services.
Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown and American Medical Response announced the pay hikes and incentives as emergency medical services professionals face unprecedented public health and staffing challenges brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.
AMR, which provides emergency ambulance services in Buffalo and nearby communities, worked with Teamsters Local 449 and the city on the four-year agreement.
AMR representatives also announced that the company will pay existing employees a $2,500 bonus for referring a full-time paramedic and a $15,000 signing bonus to any full-time paramedic who signs on to work for the company.
In addition, AMR will pay tuition and costs for EMTs to attend advanced EMT or paramedic school and adjust EMT work schedules so they can attend the classes.
“We are working hard to create rewarding career paths and opportunities thanks to partnerships like the one we have with the City of Buffalo and Mayor Brown,” AMR Regional President Thomas Maxian said in a written statement.
The announcements were made Monday during a graduation ceremony for a new class of 21 EMTs who graduated from the “Earn While You Learn” Academy in Buffalo.
The initiative allows trainees to be full-time employees of AMR while attending AMR’s EMT-basic certification course.
“Earn While You Learn” was developed in coordination with Brown and Teamsters Local 449. The initiative started in 2018 as a pilot program in Buffalo.
Monday marked the 15th graduation ceremony since the start of the program.
Overall, the program has graduated more than 200 Buffalo-area EMTs. Of that, 47% are women and 53% are minorities, Maxian said.
“When this innovative program was launched in 2018, we had very high hopes for the positive impact … and through the great partnership between the City of Buffalo, AMR and Teamsters Local 449, it has exceeded our expectations,” Brown said in a written statement.
The pay hike and incentives announcements "take it to the next level at a time when we’re working to expand paid training and well-paying employment opportunities for Buffalo residents and increase the ranks of EMTs as we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic,” Brown said.
AMR’s Earn While You Learn program earned national recognition from the American Ambulance Association. AMR has launched similar programs in cities in Massachusetts, Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky, Georgia, Mississippi and Missouri.
The next academy will start this fall in Buffalo.