 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Panel will discuss criminal justice reform in communities of color
0 comments

Panel will discuss criminal justice reform in communities of color

Support this work for $1 a month
Al Vaughters

Al Vaughters.

 Mark Mulville

A panel of journalists, activists, students and people with experience in law enforcement will discuss the need for criminal justice reform in communities of color from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

"Black and Blue: Policing Communities of Color" is sponsored by the SUNY Erie Anti-Racism Task Force.

The panel will consider what can be learned from "recent and ongoing tragedies" involving police and people of color.

Panel members are Al Vaughters, reporter at WIVB/WNLO-TV; Rod Watson, columnist at The Buffalo News; Kim Beaty, director of public safety at Canisius College and former deputy commissioner of the Buffalo Police Department; Shani Wilson, community activist and chair of the Police Accountability Board in Rochester; Lamont Williams, a member of the Hilbert College Board of Trustees and a certified firearms instructor; Vivian Degasperi, president of the Student Government Association of SUNY Erie North Campus; and Dion Woods, a former SUNY Erie student.

The discussion can be joined at http://bit.ly/SUNYErieBlackandBlue.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden cabinet nominees yet to be confirmed by the Senate

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: State extends closing time for bars, restaurants to 11 p.m.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News