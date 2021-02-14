Panel will discuss criminal justice reform in communities of color

A panel of journalists, activists, students and people with experience in law enforcement will discuss the need for criminal justice reform in communities of color from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

"Black and Blue: Policing Communities of Color" is sponsored by the SUNY Erie Anti-Racism Task Force.

The panel will consider what can be learned from "recent and ongoing tragedies" involving police and people of color.

Panel members are Al Vaughters, reporter at WIVB/WNLO-TV; Rod Watson, columnist at The Buffalo News; Kim Beaty, director of public safety at Canisius College and former deputy commissioner of the Buffalo Police Department; Shani Wilson, community activist and chair of the Police Accountability Board in Rochester; Lamont Williams, a member of the Hilbert College Board of Trustees and a certified firearms instructor; Vivian Degasperi, president of the Student Government Association of SUNY Erie North Campus; and Dion Woods, a former SUNY Erie student.

The discussion can be joined at http://bit.ly/SUNYErieBlackandBlue.

