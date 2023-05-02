The man with connections to Supreme Court Justices Robert H. Jackson and Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be the subject of a panel at the Robert H. Jackson Center in Jamestown May 6.

Robert E. Cushman, a constitutional scholar and government professor at Cornell University, was a Jackson contact and friend and was also Ginsberg's most influential teacher. He introduced her to law and civil liberties, and encouraged her to become a lawyer.

Speakers on the panel will be Professor John Q. Barrett of St. John's University and Irin Carmon, co-author of "Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg."

The event, which is free and open to the public, starts at 2:30 p.m. at the center's Cappa Theatre with a book signing to follow.

The program is planned in coordination with the performance of "All Things Equal – The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg," at 7:30 p.m. May 6 at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown. Tickets for the one-woman show, featuring Michelle Azar in the title role, are on sale at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts.